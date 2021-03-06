All news

Global Decathlon SA in Retailing (France) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

gutsy-wise

In spite of ongoing strong growth in 2015 and 2016, Decathlon will face numerous threats over the forecast period, such as the growing dynamism of franchised competitors such as Intersport, the increasing importance of more specialised retailers in high added-value niches, such as Endurance Shops and Foulées, which focus on catering for specific sports such as running, and the competition posed by multinational apparel and footwear specialist retailer chains such as H&M. Thus, over the forecast…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858767-decathlon-sa-in-retailing-france

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

DECATHLON SA IN RETAILING (FRANCE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Decathlon SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Decathlon SA: Private Label Portfolio

…..Continued

gutsy-wise

