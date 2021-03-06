Global Direct Selling in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Direct selling posted marginal decline in current value sales in 2018 as it continued to face difficulties, as consumer preferences changed, and store-based retailing and the online environment evolved to offer an increasing selection of products, prices and levels of customer service. Nonetheless, many Swiss consumers continued to appreciate the personal touch and opportunity to socialise that direct selling offers.

Euromonitor International’s Direct Selling in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics Direct Selling, Consumer Health Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Homewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Direct Selling, Pet Care Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling, Video Games Hardware Direct Selling.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Stagnation Expected Over the Forecast Period

Online Retailing To Threaten Future Performance

Competitive Landscape

Nahrin Maintains Leadership

Amway Ranks Second

Direct Selling Companies Seek To Modernise Their Image and Target Millennials

Channel Data

