Global Dishwashers in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

While dishwashers have been available in the Japanese market since the 1980s, the product has struggled to gain traction until relatively recently. The increasing pressure on consumers’ time, resulting partly from the rising number of women entering paid employment, has bolstered demand for time-saving appliances. In addition, awareness of dishwashers’ capacity to reduce the time spent on household chores has been raised by the marketing activity of manufacturers such as Panasonic.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Dishwashers’ capacity to save time finally making an impact

Built-in format dominates

Low level of connectivity

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Panasonic dominates

Major foreign multinationals have a limited presence

Consolidation may militate against innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 15 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 16 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 17 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

….continued

