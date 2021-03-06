Global Dogus Grubu in RetailingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

All news

Summary

Dogus Grubu in Retailing (Turkey)

Dogus Grubu, through its online platform n11.com, aims to further improve its position within internet retailing. As an online marketplace the company aims to further improve its services both for dealers within its platform and delivery services for its customers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

DOGUS GRUBU IN RETAILING (TURKEY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Dogus Grubu: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Dogus Grubu: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

