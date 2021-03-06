All news

Global Drogas UAB in Retailing (Lithuania) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Drogas UAB is set to continue working to strengthen its competitive position in health and beauty specialist retailers in Lithuania. The company is expected to remain the only significant drugstores/parapharmacies operator in the country for the foreseeable future.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

