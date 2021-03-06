Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Edible oils is expected to be unaffected by COVID-19, with retail volume growth on a par with 2019. Though olive oil is the largest product area in terms of current retail value, locally produced palm oil is the largest product area in terms of retail volume and retails at a much lower unit price. Though sunflower oil and soy oil are expected to register the highest current retail value growth, it is soy oil and palm oil that are expected to register the highest retail volume growth. The Associa…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Cameroon

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Edible oils unaffected by COVID-19 due to being seen as essential products

SCR Maya & Co leverages strong presence to hold leading position in edible oils

Rising demand for packaged edible oils spurs intense competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Edible oils is an essential cooking ingredient and considered recession proof

Local players will continue to gain value share over the forecast period

Low price positioning the most important factor for success

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

