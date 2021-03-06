All news

Global Edible Oils Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Edible oils is expected to be unaffected by COVID-19, with retail volume growth on a par with 2019. Though olive oil is the largest product area in terms of current retail value, locally produced palm oil is the largest product area in terms of retail volume and retails at a much lower unit price. Though sunflower oil and soy oil are expected to register the highest current retail value growth, it is soy oil and palm oil that are expected to register the highest retail volume growth. The Associa…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Edible Oils in Cameroon
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Edible oils unaffected by COVID-19 due to being seen as essential products
SCR Maya & Co leverages strong presence to hold leading position in edible oils
Rising demand for packaged edible oils spurs intense competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Edible oils is an essential cooking ingredient and considered recession proof
Local players will continue to gain value share over the forecast period
Low price positioning the most important factor for success
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

