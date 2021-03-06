All news

Global Expert Norge AS in Retailing (Norway)Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Expert aims to continue challenging the leading end of electronics and appliance specialist retailers in Norway over the forecast period through an aggressive pricing strategy, increased online presence and extra focus on providing service to customers. Continuous marketing will reinforce all these across a range of media platforms, ensuring that Expert remains one of the most recognisable retailing brands in Norway.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXPERT NORGE AS IN RETAILING (NORWAY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Expert Norge AS: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Expert Norge AS: Competitive Position 2016

….….continued

