Global Galeries Lafayette, SA des in Retailing (France) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

At the end of 2016, Galeries Lafayette faced both opportunities (the possibility that Sunday trading will be allowed in France in the near future) and threats (a ceiling on cash payments and a drop in consumer footfall after the terrorist attacks). Therefore, Galeries Lafayette has adopted an audacious growth plan. The company will seek to strengthen its position in flagship locations such as tourist areas of Paris while reviewing underperforming outlets in second-tier cities as well as continui…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

GALERIES LAFAYETTE, SA DES IN RETAILING (FRANCE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 SA des Galeries Lafayette: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 SA des Galeries Lafayette: Private Label Portfolio

