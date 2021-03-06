All news

Global General Heat Corp in Consumer AppliancesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

 

General Heat Corp in Consumer Appliances (Philippines)

 

General Heat Corp is a licensed manufacturer of La Germania kitchen appliances in the Philippines. Its product portfolio includes built-in/freestanding hobs, ovens, range cookers. The company is also an original equipment manufacturer for various companies such as Electrolux Brunei, Superkalan Gaz Corp and others.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

GENERAL HEAT CORP IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (PHILIPPINES)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 General Heat Corp: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 General Heat Corp: Production Statistics 2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 General Heat Corp: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

…continued

 

