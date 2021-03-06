All news

Global Goldsun JSC in Consumer AppliancesMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Summary

 

Goldsun JSC in Consumer Appliances (Vietnam)

 

Goldsun JSC aims to become the leader in the mid-range cooking appliances and food preparation appliances in Vietnam. Furthermore, the company plans to be one of the top three export companies in Vietnam in these areas of consumer appliances. In order to reach these goals, the company is continuously expanding its distribution network, along with launching new product developments and promotional activities.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

GOLDSUN JSC IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (VIETNAM)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Goldsun JSC: Key Facts

Production

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Goldsun JSC: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

…continued

 

