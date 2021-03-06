All news

Global Grocery Retailers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Grocery Retailers in In 2016 the country continued to be affected by the stagnant economy and weary consumers; negatively impacting almost all grocery retailers in one way or another. Few new outlets were opened, and most brands closed underperforming locations over the review period. Whilst previous years showed strong growth for discounters due to their comparatively lower prices, 2016 brought the reorganisation of this channel, as Erbi began the closure of its operations, after being unable to sustain its busines…

 GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858959-grocery-retailers-in-chile 

 

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Chile report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

GROCERY RETAILERS IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Cía De Petroleos De Chile SA in Retailing (chile)

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

