Global Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2018, political measures to combat high healthcare costs and to encourage consumers to use generic drugs prevented chemists/pharmacies from recording stronger growth. Despite this, it remained the main distribution channel for health and beauty specialist retailers, outperforming the other channels (with the exception of vitamins and dietary supplements specialist retailers, growing from a low sales base).

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Specialist Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Headlines

Prospects

Chemists/pharmacies To Drive Sales

Physical Appearance Key Driver for Beauty Specialist Retailers; Competition Remains Strong

Competitive Landscape

Galenica Holding Maintains Leadership of Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers

Migros Collaborates With Apotheke Zur Rose

International Companies To Have A Stronger Foothold Than Local Players

Channel Data

Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 8 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 9 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 10 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Modest Growth for Retailing Despite Strong Economy

Internet Retailing Drives Growth of Overall Retailing

Multi-channel Strategies Remain Key Strategy

Discounters Continues To Offer Potential

Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 13 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 22 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 26 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 31 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 32 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

