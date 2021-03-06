Global Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary
Home and garden specialist retailers experienced contrasting performances in 2018. While home improvement and gardening stores witnessed positive, albeit modest, current value growth due to the strong interest of many Swiss consumers in gardening and house renovation projects, homewares and home furnishing stores marginally declined due to numerous factors such as strong competition and pressure stemming from internet retailing.
Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden Specialist Retailers in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Home Improvement and Gardening Stores, Homewares and Home Furnishing Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Headlines
Prospects
Contrasting Performances
Competition To Remain Strong
Competitive Landscape
Ikea Remains Leading Player
Coop Uses Virtual Reality To Appeal To Consumers of Home Furnishings
Internet Retailing Expected To Shape the Future of Home and Garden Specialist Retailers
Channel Data
Table 1 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 6 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 8 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 9 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 10 Home and Garden Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023
Table 12 Forecast Sales in Home and Garden Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Modest Growth for Retailing Despite Strong Economy
Internet Retailing Drives Growth of Overall Retailing
Multi-channel Strategies Remain Key Strategy
Discounters Continues To Offer Potential
Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 13 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 14 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 15 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 16 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 17 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 18 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 19 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 21 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 22 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 24 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 25 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 26 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 29 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 30 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 31 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 32 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 33 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 34 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 35 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 36 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 37 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 38 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 39 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 40 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 41 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 42 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 43 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 44 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 45 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 46 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 47 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 48 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 49 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
