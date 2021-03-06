Global Home Laundry Appliances in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

The possession rate of home laundry appliances is approaching 100% of households in Japan, leaving little room for volume growth (though there is some room for expansion in the fact that the number of households is, in fact, rising despite a contracting population, as the average household size shrinks). As a result, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the generation of value through upmarket product development. New product development has particularly focused on increasing the capacity…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555769-home-laundry-appliances-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cleft-lip-and-palate-repair-surgical-instrument-package-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/autonomous-vehicles-and-adas-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/drill-pipe-adapters-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-farm-management-software-and-services-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2020-07-15

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Convenience driving demand for larger capacities and automatic washer dryers

Gradual increase in interest in connectivity

Auto-dosing becomes an important feature

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leaders focus on smart development

Chinese companies’ expansion has changed competitive landscape

LG product may need to focus on homeowners

CHART 1 LG Twin Wash

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 17 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 18 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 19 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 21 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 37 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 38 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105