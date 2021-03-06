All news

Global Ikea Italia Retail Srl in Retailing (Italy) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

In 2016, Ikea Italia Retail opened three pick-up points in Italy, two in Sardinia where the company does not have any outlets, and one in Rome, where one part of the store is dedicated to collections and the other part to sales. The company is working to retain those customers it attracted during the recession via its low prices. To do this, it is trying to reach out to the largest number of consumers possible via all media, while in order to improve its margins the company has started offering…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

IKEA ITALIA RETAIL SRL IN RETAILING (ITALY)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Ikea Italia Retail Srl: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning

…..Continued

