Global Internet Retailing in Belgium Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

In 2018, Belgians were ever more at home with internet retailing. An increasing number of consumers bought goods online when compared to 2017. They also purchased goods online more frequently. These two factors, combined with a slightly higher spend per transaction when compared to 2017, resulted in strong growth for the channel. Indeed, internet penetration in Belgium stood at nearly 90% in 2018, with 76% of the population buying goods online, up from 74% in 2017.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858576-internet-retailing-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Internet Retailing in Belgium report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-computing-in-pharmaceutical-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics Internet Retailing, Consumer Health Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Homewares and Home Furnishings Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Personal Accessories and Eyewear Internet Retailing, Pet Care Internet Retailing, Traditional Toys and Games Internet Retailing, Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/waterborne-coatings-industry-swot-analysis-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-brown-sugar-market-size-analysis-industry-share-growth-trends-segmentation-and-regional-demand-forecast-by-2026-2021-01-11

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cement-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines

Prospects

Internet Retailing Continues To Grow at A Rapid Pace

Internet Retailing Offers More Than Just Convenience

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented

Third Party Merchant Platforms Perform Well

Channel Data

Table 1 Internet Retailing by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Internet Retailing by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Internet Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Internet Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Internet Retailing Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing Records Positive But Marginal Growth in 2018

Internet Retailing Benefits From Increasing Consumer Trust and Ease of Use

Pressure on Profit Margins Forces Grocery Retailers To Focus on the Most Profitable Channels and Products

Traditional Non-grocery Retailers Need New Concepts

Slow But Steady Growth Predicted for Retailing Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 7 Cash and Carry Sales: Value

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 14 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 16 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 20 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 26 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 28 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 30 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 32 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 34 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 35 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 36 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 38 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 39 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 40 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 41 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 42 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 43 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 44 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 45 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 46 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 47 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 48 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 49 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 50 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 51 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 52 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 53 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2018-2023

Table 54 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 55 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 56 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 57 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105