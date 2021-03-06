Global Irons Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Irons in Vietnam

Irons is considered as one of the most popular appliances in every family. This is mainly supported by the consumer perception of appearance being a vital factor in achieving social success. In response, many manufacturers have not only made efforts to launch promotional activities but they have also developed new products with better features. For instance, steam irons with Optimal Temp from Philips Electronics Vietnam Co Ltd has gained the attention of consumers. The new Optimal Temp technolog…

Euromonitor International’s Irons in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Irons market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

IRONS IN VIETNAM

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Irons: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Irons: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Irons: % Volume 2012-2016

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Irons: % Volume 2013-2016

Table 8 Distribution of Irons by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Irons: Volume 2016-2021

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Irons: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Irons: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Consumer Appliances Witnesses A Healthy Performance in 2016

Energy Efficient Products Are the Most Popular Choices

Thailand’s Consumer Appliances Gain Popularity in Vietnam

the Emergence of Internet Retailing Boosts Customer Appliances

Consumer Appliances Is Expected To Attract Overseas Investment

Key Trends and Developments

Internet Retailing Growing Into A Significant Distribution Channel for Consumer Appliances

Major Manufacturers Increase Their Investment in Vietnam Thanks To New Legislation

Positive Economic Climate Stimulates Growth in Consumer Appliances

Market Indicators

Table 13 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 14 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2011-2016

Table 15 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2016-2021

…continued

