Global Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo Lda in Retailing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo Lda in Retailing (Portugal)

Jerónimo Martins’ strategy for the forecast period is expected to focus on maintaining a leading position in retailing. In an increasingly fierce competitive environment, the retailing group is determined to boost sales through its supermarkets and achieve a higher share. In order to achieve this goal, Jerónimo Martins is expected to invest in order to improve its cost efficiency and the profitability of its operations in Portugal. The proximity concept is also likely to be emphasised. In additi…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

JERÓNIMO MARTINS – DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE PRODUTOS DE CONSUMO LDA IN RETAILING (PORTUGAL)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Jerónimo Martins – Distribuição de Produtos de Consumo SA: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

