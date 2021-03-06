All news

Global Jumbo Hellas SA in Retailing (Greece) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

Jumbo Hellas plans to invest in renovating its existing network of stores, but also in the opening of 1-2 stores over the first two years of the review period. Furthermore, the company will place an additional focus on its e-shop in order to expand its product range to more categories. Its brand Jumbo will continue to introduce new products to its range as it is changing identity from a toyshop towards a store-based and online variety store.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content:

JUMBO HELLAS SA IN RETAILING (GREECE)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Jumbo Hellas SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Jumbo Hellas SA: Private Label Portfolio

…..Continued

