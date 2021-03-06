All news

Global Label’Vie SA in Retailing (Morocco) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

The concept of Label’Vie in Morocco benefits mainly from the strong brand image of Carrefour and Atacadão hypermarkets, which offer an array of outlets which are always innovative. Carrefour Market offers its customers a very pleasant experience in its stores. The brand uses attractive lighting and furniture, along with the possibility for customers to use the traditional loyalty card, Carrefour. Its concept has proved to be a success, especially regarding the conversion of Label’Vie stores to C…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content:

LABEL’VIE SA IN RETAILING (MOROCCO)
Euromonitor International
December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Label’Vie SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label

…..Continued

