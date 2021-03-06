Global Large Cooking Appliances in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

As large cooking appliances are primarily purchased at the same time as consumers buy houses or apartments, the housing market has a strong influence on the category. Most houses in Japan are said to lose value 20 years after completion. This is especially the case for wooden houses, because the tax law states that their value drops to nothing 22 years after completion. While this does not mean that these houses are demolished, consumers have less motivation to invest in their old houses once th…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Housing market exerts a strong influence

Manufacturers promote the idea of renovation

Rising demand for convenience

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fuji Industrial benefits from strong focus and reputation for quality

Little incentive for foreign players to overcome barriers to entry

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 15 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 20 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 21 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 22 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 24 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 33 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 40 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 41 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 43 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 44 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2019-2024

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2019-2024

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

….continued

