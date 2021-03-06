Global Lederle/Whitehall Laboratories in Consumer HealthMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

All news

Summary

Lederle/Whitehall Laboratories in Consumer Health (Saudi Arabia)

 

Lederle/Whitehall Laboratories is expected to maintain its fifth ranking position in consumer health and its leading positions in vitamins and dietary supplements, vitamins and multivitamins in Saudi Arabia thanks to the company’s popular global brands Centrum and Stresstabs. In addition, the company has heavily invested in advertising campaigns, primarily posters in doctors’ surgeries and chemists/pharmacies. Strong consumer loyalty to its brands has also assisted the company in its attempts to…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

LEDERLE/WHITEHALL LABORATORIES IN CONSUMER HEALTH (SAUDI ARABIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Lederle/Whitehall Laboratories: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Lederle/Whitehall Laboratories: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

