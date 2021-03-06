Global Lodging in Colombia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Hotels has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and is set to take a relatively long time to recover fully, with overall retail current value not anticipated to reach 2019 levels until 2024. In March, early in the pandemic, Colombia was already braced for an onslaught of patients in need of urgent medical care. Hotels were among the sites chosen as makeshift hospitals, along with military bases and fairgrounds. Industry reports suggest that even the most optimistic outlooks predict…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801120-lodging-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ai-powered-video-analytics-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cyber-security-insurance-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wood-preservative-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-radiography-systems-market-segmentationparameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2025-market-research-report-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Lodging in Colombia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hotels sit mostly empty for much of 2020, leading to widespread job losses and a focus on aid

Short-term rentals benefit from perception of reduced risk of contagion, while On Vacation hotel chain launches scheme to boost domestic travel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Airbnb likely to grow despite opposition from several quarters

Ecolodges set to expand in line with rising demand, and hotels to increase use of technology

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105