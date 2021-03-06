All news

Global Lodging in Ecuador Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The COVID-19 crisis has devastated all elements of the lodging industry, particularly the main luxury hotels. In March 2020, hotels had to close due to lockdown regulations which have led sales to plummet. For the second half of the year, hotels were permitted to open, however the lack of tourists in the country will continue to negatively impact sales throughout the rest of the year. Luxury hotels have been especially devastated due to the lack of international tourists who usually fill the roo…

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Lodging in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Luxury hotels suffer from the declining economy

Hotel developments postponed in Guayaquil due to the virus

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Medium to budget hotels will become more popular

Airbnb will continue to challenge budget hotels and hostels over the forecast period

 

….….continued

