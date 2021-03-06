All news

Global Lodging in Israel Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Lodging in Israel Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Hotels and other lodging establishments closed to the public at the height of the pandemic’s first wave in Israel, though some sites stayed open to receive patients with coronavirus. As doors have reopened, occupancy rates remain low and price reductions are widespread. In June 2020 it was announced that the Israeli government would provide an aid package worth ILS300 million to the country’s hotel sector, with a view to boosting domestic tourism and reducing future over-reliance on foreign visi…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801198-lodging-in-israel

 

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kayak-and-kayak-accessories-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-21

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flowchart-software-market-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-28

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-antivirus-software-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Lodging in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

IDF commands corona hotels to ensure quarantine rules are enforced

Short-term rentals adapted as quarantine pads to help isolating travellers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hotels deploy new health and hygiene measures, and alternative lodging set to rise as consumers seek out low-cost solutions

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Intra Oral Scanners Consumption Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Sirona, 3Shape, Align Technology, Carestream, Planmeca, 3M ESPE

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Intra Oral Scanners Consumption Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Intra Oral Scanners Consumption market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]
All news

Physical Security Information Management Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025 with Major Companies – Tyco international, Intergraph, Genetec, Axxon Soft, Vidsys, CNL, PRYSM Software, Quantum Secure, Verint Systems, ela-soft GmbH, Advancis Software＆Services GmbH, Intergrated Security Manufacturing

anita_adroit

” The Global Physical Security Information Management Market report covers the investigation of the multitude of imperative viewpoints related with the Market. The report offers an honest investigation and inside and out survey on the present and future interest of the Global Physical Security Information Management Market. The Physical Security Information Management Market Report incorporates […]
All news

Charity Accounting Software Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Charity Accounting Software Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2027. The study of the Charity Accounting Software Market is known for providing a […]