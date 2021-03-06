All news

Global Nematekas ZUB in Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

 

Nematekas ZUB in Packaged Food (Lithuania)

 

Alliance Georgia Ltd has brNematekas ZUB aims to remain one of the largest and most technologically advanced meat processing companies in Lithuania. To achieve this aim, it will continue to develop healthier and higher quality meat products, while also applying the latest production technologies to its manufacturing processes. The company constantly invests in upgrading both its equipment and its production methods. It also cooperates closely with the Kaunas Technological University Food Institute to develop healthier…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

NEMATEKAS ZUB IN PACKAGED FOOD (LITHUANIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Nematekas ZUB: Key Facts

Summary 2 Nematekas ZUB: Operational Indicators 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Nematekas ZUB: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

…continued

 

