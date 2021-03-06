All news

Global New Vanden Borre NV Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

New Vanden Borre NV in Retailing (Belgium)

 

New Vanden Borre NV looks to remain the most dynamic multichannel player within electronics and appliance specialist retailers in Belgium. With the success of internet retailing, the company will focus on strengthening its online presence while at the same time looking to expand its network of outlets. New Vanden Borre NV is expected to maintain an edge over its competitors thanks to its innovative delivery policies.

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

NEW VANDEN BORRE NV IN RETAILING (BELGIUM)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 New Vanden Borre NV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 New Vanden Borre NV: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

