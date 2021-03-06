All news

Global Non-Store Retailing in Kenya Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Current value sales for non-store retailing increased by 9% to reach KES9.6 billion in 2016. Non-store retailing growth was driven by rising internet connectivity due to declining internet costs, making it more affordable for the average consumer. In addition, many retailers continue to increase investments in developing online retailing platforms. Internet retailing accounted for 75% of total non-store retailing sales and grew by 11% to reach KES7.2 billion in 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Kenya report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NON-STORE RETAILING IN KENYA

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

 

 

….….continued

