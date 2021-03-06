All news

Global Pieno Zvaigzdes AB in Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

 

Pieno Zvaigzdes AB in Packaged Food (Lithuania)

Pieno Zvaigzdes expects to remain the leader in dairy products over the forecast period by anticipating the changing needs of Lithuanian consumers. The company aims to increase profitability by implementing cost-reduction strategies and introducing more added-value products, which generally offer higher margins than basic or standard alternatives. In particular, the company will focus on introducing higher quality and health-oriented dairy products. This will involve the use of higher quality…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

PIENO ZVAIGZDES AB IN PACKAGED FOOD (LITHUANIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB: Key Facts

Summary 2 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB: Operational Indicators 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

