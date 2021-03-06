All news

Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Chile Market Research Report 2026

Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Chile Market Research Report 2026

Euromonitor Processed Meat and Seafood  in Chile        report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage:. chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup in market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Processed Meat and Seafood  in Chile

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Soup benefits from its profile as a healthy, affordable and convenient meal option in economically straitened times

Manufacturers respond to increasing interest in chilled and shelf stable soup with new flavours and innovation

Instant and dehydrated soup sees short-term benefit from stockpiling, quarantine and local camping vacations during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Soup will see growth in retail current value terms but volume growth will flatline as foodservice makes some recovery

Despite an anticipated brief revival, the long-term outlook for frozen soup is gloomy, but chilled soup will maintain its appeal as a fresh, health option

Promotional offers and innovation will become more visible as manufacturers and retailers respond to a growing health and wellness trend in a gloomy economic climate …continue

All news

