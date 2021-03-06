Global Refrigeration Appliances in China Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Refrigeration appliances’ high level of penetration significantly limits its potential for volume growth, with a slow housing market acting as a further constraint at the end of the review period. With first purchases insufficient to support significant growth, replacement demand for premium models, such as fridge freezers with four or more doors and side-by-side models, is becoming an increasingly important growth driver in the category. Side-by-side fridge freezers with capacities of 511-595 l…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951971-refrigeration-appliances-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-autoimmune-diseases-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oven-bags-and-pouches-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fossil-fuel-electric-power-generation-market-analysis-2021-trends-industry-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-computer-animation-system-market-segmentation-application-technology-market-analysis-research-report-2020-2026-2020-02-14

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Targeting demand for larger capacity

Growing focus on value-adding technology

Smart concept at an early stage of development

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leader targets upmarket shift in demand

Domestic players dominate

Haier’s new fridge freezer offers large capacity and diversified storage

CHART 1 Haier’s Casarte 4-door fridge freezer

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridges: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Production of Refrigeration Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market expansion maintained by emerging categories and innovation

Growth increasingly driven by upgraded replacements

Domestic companies dominate due to their familiarity with what consumers want

Internet retailing continues to gain share

Growth to be supported by upmarket trend and geographic expansion

MARKET INDICATORS

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105