Global Refrigeration Appliances in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

With the time pressures of already hectic urban lifestyles increased by the growing number of women entering the paid workforce as a result of government efforts to address the country’s labour shortage and stimulate the economy, there is a growing demand for refrigeration appliances capable of reducing the frequency of shopping. This is creating potential for the development of products with a larger storage capacity. However, the typically small size of Japanese homes places a significant cons…

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Manufacturers working to expand internal capacity with minimal increase in overall size

Growing emphasis on duration of food preservation

Low demand for connected refrigeration appliances

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Panasonic works to reinforce position through adaptation to changing lifestyles

Hitachi provides a vacuum chilled room

Haier’s new product places emphasis on aesthetic appeal

CHART 1 Haier – Aqua fridge freezer

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 16 Production of Refrigeration Appliances: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Constraints on volumes place growing onus on premiumisation

Convenience and connectivity

Domestic companies remain dominant, but competitive landscape shifting

Electronics and appliance specialists dominate but internet retailing growing

Potential in targeting demand for time-saving convenience

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 21 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 22 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2014-2019

Table 23 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 25 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 27 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 28 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 41 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

….continued

