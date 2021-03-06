All news

Global Rémy Cointreau GroupMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Rémy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World)

 

Rémy Cointreau continues to intensify its focus on premium and above spirits, following the divestment of brands such as Passoa, acquisition of Westlands small batch bourbon/other US whisky and focus on premium cognac variants in key markets. The profile looks at what the company has done and the challenges and opportunities it faces with its strategy.

Euromonitor International’s Rémy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Rémy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Category and Geographic Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

 

 

