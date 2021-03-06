All news

Global Retail Tissue in the Middle East and Africa Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

This regional briefing explores the dynamics shaping the retail tissue markets in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It discusses the most salient drivers of growth, which include growing populations, rising hygiene awareness and continued urbanisation. This briefing also identifies key players, highlighting the increasing importance of local production to the industry. Forecast predictions are included and indicate the increasing importance of economy tissue products across the region.

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in the Middle East and Africa global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Retail Tissue in the Middle East and Africa

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

….Continued

