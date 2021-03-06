Global Retailing in Switzerland Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

While retailing performed positively in Switzerland in 2018, the results were rather modest. Despite a booming domestic economy with strong GDP growth of 2.9%, a low unemployment rate of 2.6% and an inflation rate decreasing to 1.0%, retailing struggled to post a stronger performance at the end of the review period. Discounters continued to expand as consumers’ price sensitivity persisted despite improving economic conditions, convenience stores and forecourt retailers capitalised on the conveni…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858604-retailing-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-farm-automated-weather-stations-aws-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fire-protection-systems-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-01-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-brown-sugar-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-end-wireless-routers-market-2020-global-major-suppliers-analysis-income-trends-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-17

Table of Contents

Modest Growth for Retailing Despite Strong Economy

Internet Retailing Drives Growth of Overall Retailing

Multi-channel Strategies Remain Key Strategy

Discounters Continues To Offer Potential

Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 1 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 6 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 10 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 14 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 16 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 20 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 22 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 26 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 28 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 29 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 30 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 31 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 32 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 33 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 34 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 35 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 36 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 37 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 38 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 39 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 40 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 41 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 42 Mixed Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 43 Mixed Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 44 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 45 Mixed Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 46 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2018-2023

Table 47 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 48 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 49 Forecast Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 50 Forecast Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

Table 51 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2018-2023

Table 52 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 53 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 54 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 55 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Table 56 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2018-2023

Table 57 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 58 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2018-2023

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105