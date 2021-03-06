All news

Global Russkiy Produkt OAO in Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

 

Russkiy Produkt OAO in Packaged Food (Russia)

Russkiy Produkt states that stable growth of production volumes, increasing efficiency, cost reduction and optimising its product portfolio are among the main directions for development. The company also emphasises its plans to strengthen national and regional distribution, as well as improving direct sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

RUSSKIY PRODUKT OAO IN PACKAGED FOOD (RUSSIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Russky Produkt OAO: Key Facts

Summary 2 Russky Produkt OAO: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Russky Produkt PAO: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

