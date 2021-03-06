All news

Global Small Cooking Appliances in Japan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

While small cooking appliances saw continued volume decline in 2019, Japanese consumers are proving willing to pay higher prices for added features and superior product design. This premiumisation trend in small cooking appliances began in rice cookers and toasters, as consumers sought better tasting rice and toast. The leading player in small cooking appliances, Zojirushi offers premium rice cookers that replicate cooking over a fire in order to cook the rice equally throughout, for example. Me…

Euromonitor International’s Small Cooking Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Premiumisation trend

Nestlé provides free machines to ensure pod sales

Health-positioned products struggle to overcome competition

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Zojirushi targets increasing interest in aesthetics

Iwatani benefits from experience in gas to lead freestanding hobs

Bruno highlights potential of new designs

CATEGORY DATA

gutsy-wise

