Global Soft Drinks in Jordan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

This report analyses the market for soft drinks in Jordan. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:

Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Jordan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Country Insight

Socioeconomic Trends

Logistics/infrastructure

Chart 1 Soft Drinks: Traditional Grocery Retailer

Chart 2 Soft Drinks: Hypermarket

Market Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2018

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2018

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2018

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2018

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019

Table 18 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019

Table 19 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 23 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Carbonates

Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Chart 3 Carbonates: Hypermarket (a)

Chart 4 Carbonates: Hypermarket (b)

Category Data

Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019

Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 30 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019

Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

