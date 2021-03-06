Global Soft Drinks in Jordan Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary
This report analyses the market for soft drinks in Jordan. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:
Euromonitor International’s Soft Drinks in Jordan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Energy Drinks, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Country Insight
Socioeconomic Trends
Logistics/infrastructure
Chart 1 Soft Drinks: Traditional Grocery Retailer
Chart 2 Soft Drinks: Hypermarket
Market Data
Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2018
Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2018
Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2018
Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2018
Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks (RTD): % Volume 2016-2019
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Soft Drinks: % Value 2016-2019
Table 17 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format: % Volume 2014-2019
Table 18 Distribution of Off-trade Soft Drinks (as sold) by Format and Category: % Volume 2019
Table 19 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 21 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2019-2024
Table 22 Forecast Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 23 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 24 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 25 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 26 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Carbonates
Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Chart 3 Carbonates: Hypermarket (a)
Chart 4 Carbonates: Hypermarket (b)
Category Data
Table 27 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Volume 2014-2019
Table 28 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: Value 2014-2019
Table 29 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 30 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Carbonates: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 31 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 32 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 33 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 34 Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2015-2019
Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Volume 2016-2019
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2015-2019
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Off-trade Carbonates: % Value 2016-2019
Table 39 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Off-trade Sales of Carbonates by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
