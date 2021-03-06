Global Sony Corp in Consumer Electronics (World) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Sony, an electronics powerhouse in the 1980s, saw its profits plummet in the early 2000s due to digital disruption. The company started a transformation journey in 2012, realigning the business under “One Sony”. Sony is now posting record profits and its share price is at a 10-year high. This report looks at how Sony transformed itself, with a focus on its operations in consumer electronics.

Euromonitor International’s Sony Corp in Consumer Electronics (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Electronics industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

