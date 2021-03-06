All news

Global Star Appliance Center Inc in Consumer AppliancesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Star Appliance Center Inc in Consumer Appliances (Philippines)

 

Star Appliance Center Inc is likely to continue its expansion across the country. The company capitalises on its ties to the SM Group of Companies as an anchor tenant in all SM Supermalls, as the SM Group aggressively expands its presence in high-growth and underserved areas outside of Metro Manila. The company is also expected to seize opportunities in a growing online market.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

STAR APPLIANCE CENTER INC IN CONSUMER APPLIANCES (PHILIPPINES)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Star Appliance Center Inc: Key Facts

Summary 2 Star Appliance Center Inc: Operational Indicators

Company Background

Internet Strategy

Private Label

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Star Appliance Center Inc: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

