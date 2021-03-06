All news

Global Travel in Ecuador Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Prior to the pandemic, tourism-related activities were strongly impacted by the social problems that Ecuador have been facing. Through 2019, the country saw a 10 day strike due to the increase in fuel which severely impacted the tourism industry. Similarly, Ecuador suffers from having a reputation with high levels of crime, meaning many foreign tourists opt to travel to other countries in the South American region that are regarded as safer.

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Travel in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

 

….….continued

