Global Travel in Iceland Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Travel in Iceland has been severely affected by COVID-19. Due to the small size of the country’s population and the major contribution tourism makes to its economy, the most keenly felt impact of the pandemic has been the collapse in inbound arrivals, though outbound and domestic trips by Icelanders have also declined sharply. The disruption began in March 2020, when the Icelandic government closed its borders to visitors from outside the EEA/Schengen area and announced that all other travellers…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Iceland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Travel in Iceland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

 

