Global Travel in Oman Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the implementation of unprecedented measures in Oman, such as a ban on incoming and outgoing travel for residents. Oman has made a strong concerted effort over the review period to boost tourism and arrivals and departures have overall experienced an upward trend but there were dramatic year-on-year declines of 99% in April 2020. The country had focused on a five-year plan to increase tourism from Asia, especially India. However, India and China have become inc…

Euromonitor International’s Travel in Oman report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Travel in Oman

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

 

….….continued

