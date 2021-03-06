All news

Global Travel Transportation in Latin America Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

This report discusses the performance of travel modes (excluding car rental) in Latin America. It analyses how airlines are posing stronger competition to buses in some countries, and how the macroeconomic conditions impact travellers’ transport choices.

Euromonitor International’s Travel Transportation in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Activities (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table of Contents

Travel Transportation in Latin America

Euromonitor International

December 2018

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

….Continued

