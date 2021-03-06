Henderson & Cía SA (Tienda Inglesa)Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

All news

After many years of offers to purchase Tienda Inglesa, the company finally decided to sell 90% of its shares, with the remaining 10% being retained by Henderson´s nephew. Henderson claims that, despite the sale, there will be no changes in the company and how it works. Tienda Inglesa is increasing value sales mainly by expanding its private label portfolio and internet retailing and maintained its third place in retailing in 2016.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENTS

HENDERSON & CÍA SA (TIENDA INGLESA) IN RETAILING (URUGUAY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Henderson & Cía SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Henderson & Cía SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Henderson & Cía SA: Competitive Position 2016

