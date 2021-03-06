Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Arab Emirates Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

While herbal/traditional products is predicted to record healthy current value growth in 2020 supported by higher than average unit prices, volume growth for many of its categories is set to slow due to increasing price sensitivity as a result of the pandemic. Nevertheless, demand for many herbal/traditional products including herbal/traditional topical analgesics, herbal/traditional dermatologicals, herbal/traditional digestive remedies and herbal/traditional sleep aids is still expected to gro…
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Ascent of health awareness fuels demand for immunity-boosting herbal/traditional products
Government campaign to warn consumers of the dangers linked to false cures and quick fixes
Highly fragmented competitive environment dominated by “others”
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Younger generations become increasingly exposed to, and targeted by, herbal/traditional products
Solid demand predicted for herbal/traditional products over forecast period despite ongoing price sensitivity and likely population contraction
Herbal/traditional digestive enzymes set to record solid growth over the forecast period as some consumers likely to return to poor eating habits
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
