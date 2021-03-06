Hipermaxi SA in Retailing (Bolivia)Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Hipermaxi SA, the largest chained operator of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Bolivia, is focused on expansion through different retail channels. The company owns hypermarkets and supermarkets in the three major cities and a chain of drugstores/parapharmacies. It is expected to open more outlets in the second half of 2016 to continue to develop its reach. In addition, the retailer aims to maintain the selling space of its outlets.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trade-management-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20



Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-client-virtualization-software-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-22

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laboratory-disposable-glove-market-2021-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2027-2021-01-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/superfoods-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-size-trends-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-29

TABLE OF CONTENTS

HIPERMAXI SA IN RETAILING (BOLIVIA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Private Label

Summary 1 Hipermaxi SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Hipermaxi SA: Competitive Position 2016

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201