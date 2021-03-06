All news

Iodine Market Report Analysis 2021-2030

The global Iodine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Iodine Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Iodine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Iodine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Iodine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Iodine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Iodine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company

  • SQM
  • Cosayach
  • Ise Chemicals
  • Algorta Norte S.A.
  • Godo Shigen
  • Iochem
  • Nippoh Chemicals
  • RB Energy
  • Toho Earthtech
  • Iofina
  • Wengfu
  • Gather Great Ocean
  • Xinwang

    Segment by Type

  • Saltpeter Mineral Iodine
  • Underground Brine Iodine
  • Seaweed Iodine

    Segment by Application

  • X-ray Contrast Media
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Iodophors and PVP-I
  • LCD Screens
  • Animal Nutrition
  • Others

    What insights readers can gather from the Iodine market report?

    • A critical study of the Iodine market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Iodine market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Iodine landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Iodine market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Iodine market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Iodine market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Iodine market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Iodine market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Iodine market by the end of 2029?

