Jumbo Retail Argentina SA in Retailing (Argentina)Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Jumbo Retail Argentina SA in Retailing (Argentina)  

  

Jumbo Retail Argentina SA, the owner of the grocery retailers chains Jumbo, Disco and Vea, continues to expand with the opening of Jumbo supermarkets in proximity formats, the company’s response to changes in the shopping habits of Argentinean consumers.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 TABLE OF CONTENTS

JUMBO RETAIL ARGENTINA SA IN RETAILING (ARGENTINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Jumbo Retail Argentina SA: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Jumbo Retail Argentina SA: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Jumbo Retail Argentina SA: Competitive Position 2016

Continue………….

