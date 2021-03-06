Non-Store Retailing in CameroonMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Internet retailing continued to gain momentum posting double-digit CAGR growth over the review period as customers increasingly embraced e-commerce and m-commerce, although traditional retailing has historically been strong in Cameroon. In 2016, Cdiscount.cm exited Cameroonian retailing citing the cost of access to the internet, processing delays and counterfeit issues as the reasons behind its departure. Through this move, it is evident that, while Cdiscount may be a major player in France or E…
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hvac-control-systems-market-by-global-infrastructure-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20
Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Cameroon report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subsea-trenchers-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-22
Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-waxes-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-01-27
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/airline-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
NON-STORE RETAILING IN CAMEROON
Euromonitor International
December 2016
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Jumia Cameroon in Retailing (cameroon)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Jumia Group: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Jumia Group: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Retailing Records Positive Growth Over the Review Period
Competition in Internet Retailing Is Set To Increase
Grocery and Non-grocery Retailers Drive Sales Growth
Retailers Are Searching for Growth Opportunities
Steady Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period
Key Trends and Developments
Retailers’ Performance Is Reflective of Cameroon’s Positive Economic Performance
Income Growth and A Shift in Consumer Lifestyle Drive Growth Within Retailing
Traditional Retail Continues To Drive Growth Within the Industry Despite the Rise of Modern Retail
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 13 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 14 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 15 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 16 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 17 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 18 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021
Table 19 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 20 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 22 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 23 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Sources
Summary 4 Research Sources
Continue………….
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201https://expresskeeper.com/