All news

Non-Store Retailing in CameroonMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Non-Store Retailing in CameroonMarket Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounSpandrel Glasstry 2026  

Internet retailing continued to gain momentum posting double-digit CAGR growth over the review period as customers increasingly embraced e-commerce and m-commerce, although traditional retailing has historically been strong in Cameroon. In 2016, Cdiscount.cm exited Cameroonian retailing citing the cost of access to the internet, processing delays and counterfeit issues as the reasons behind its departure. Through this move, it is evident that, while Cdiscount may be a major player in France or E…

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hvac-control-systems-market-by-global-infrastructure-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Euromonitor International’s Non-Store Retailing in Cameroon report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subsea-trenchers-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-22

Product coverage: Direct Selling, Homeshopping, Internet Pure Play Retailers, Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-waxes-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2021-to-2027-market-research-report-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-Store Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/airline-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 TABLE OF CONTENTS

NON-STORE RETAILING IN CAMEROON

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Jumia Cameroon in Retailing (cameroon)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Jumia Group: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Jumia Group: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Retailing Records Positive Growth Over the Review Period

Competition in Internet Retailing Is Set To Increase

Grocery and Non-grocery Retailers Drive Sales Growth

Retailers Are Searching for Growth Opportunities

Steady Growth Is Expected Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Retailers’ Performance Is Reflective of Cameroon’s Positive Economic Performance

Income Growth and A Shift in Consumer Lifestyle Drive Growth Within Retailing

Traditional Retail Continues To Drive Growth Within the Industry Despite the Rise of Modern Retail

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 3 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 12 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 13 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 14 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 15 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 16 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 17 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 18 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2016-2021

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 23 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Sources

Summary 4 Research Sources

 

 

 

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Flower Vending Machine Market and Ecosystem Analysis, Growth Opportunities (GUANGZHOU LIGHT INDUSTRY(CN), GAMELSA(ES), Toujours ouvert(CA), 24HourFlorist, More)

kumar

Global Flower Vending Machine market research report provides the details about Industry Overview, Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. Flower Vending Machine market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, […]
All news

Baby Consumables Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025 | Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble

reporthive

Chicago, United States: –  The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Baby Disposable Diapers Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the […]
All news

Overview of Egg Tray Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Market Demand Analysis 2026

mangesh

In4Research’s report on the global Egg Tray market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report provides the revenue of the global Egg Tray market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2020 as […]